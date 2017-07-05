Oilers sign star Connor McDavid to 8-year, $100 million deal
Oilers sign star Connor McDavid to 8-year, $100 million deal The Edmonton Oilers have signed star captain Connor McDavid to an eight-year, $100 million deal Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2uLq8me McDavid led the NHL in scoring with 100 points last season, en route to winning the Hart Trophy as league MVP. Drafted first overall by the Oilers in 2015, the 20-year-old McDavid has been the catalyst of Edmonton's transformation from league bottom dweller to contender.
