Oilers add depth, Chiarelli keeping f...

Oilers add depth, Chiarelli keeping focus on re-signing McDavid, Draisaitl

The Edmonton Oilers used the first day of free agency to add some organizational depth, while general manager Peter Chiarelli kept his focus on re-signing two of his own stars. Edmonton agreed to a deals with seven players on Saturday, the opening day of NHL free agency.

