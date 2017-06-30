NHL trades: Marcus Kruger heads to Hurricanes days after joining Golden Knights
The Vegas Golden Knights traded the forward to the Hurricanes on Tuesday, two days after acquiring him from the Blackhawks. Chicago had offloaded the 27-year-old center to Vegas in an effort to clear up salary cap space.
