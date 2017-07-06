NHL notebook: Dallas Stars ink Brett ...

NHL notebook: Dallas Stars ink Brett Ritchie to two-year deal

1 hr ago

Ritchie, 24, scored 16 goals to go with eight assists in 78 games for Dallas during the 2016-17 regular season. His plus-11 rating was the best on the team and his 15 even-strength goals were tied for the team lead.

Chicago, IL

