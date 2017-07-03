Minnesota Wild re-sign free-agent def...

Minnesota Wild re-sign free-agent defenseman Mike Reilly

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

The Minnesota Wild have re-signed restricted free-agent defenseman Mike Reilly to a two-year, $1.45 million contract Minnesota Wild re-sign free-agent defenseman Mike Reilly The Minnesota Wild have re-signed restricted free-agent defenseman Mike Reilly to a two-year, $1.45 million contract Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2uDSD5d ST. PAUL, Minn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NHL Hockey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bob Woods Named Minnesota Wild Head Coach Jun 26 Named phart 2
News New York Rangers 16-17 Report Cards: Marc Staal Jun 9 HePhartsx 2
News Nashville Predators (Apr '13) Jun '17 Pens pharts 5
News No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma... May '17 MorePhartsc 2
News Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a... May '17 JustPhart 4
News Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be... Apr '17 Hoping phartz 2
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16) Apr '17 Are Phartse 9
See all NHL Hockey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NHL Hockey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Pakistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,740 • Total comments across all topics: 282,238,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC