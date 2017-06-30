Mason, Elliott cash in on robust free...

Mason, Elliott cash in on robust free agent goalie market

11 hrs ago

In this April 19, 2017, file photo, Calgary Flames goalie Brian Elliott swats away the puck during the first period against the Anaheim Ducks in Game 4 in a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in Calgary, Alberta. "With the spots open to play a majority of the games and be a major contributor and not a backup, there weren't that many spots," Elliott said after signing a $5.5 million deal worth $2.75 million each season with the Philadephia Flyers.

