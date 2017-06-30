Leafs beef up roster, signing veteran Patrick Marleau to three-year deal
The Toronto Maple Leafs beefed up their rising roster Sunday night, signing 37-year-old Patrick Marleau to a three-year deal. Marleau has spent his entire NHL career with the San Jose Sharks, drafted second overall by the club 20 years ago.
