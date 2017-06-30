LA Kings re-sign center Nick Shore to a one-year, $925,000 contract
The Los Angeles Kings re-signed Nick Shore to a one-season, $925,000 contract Thursday, one day after fellow restricted free agent Kevin Gravel opted to file for arbitration. Shore earned a raise from the $600,000 he was paid in each of the past two seasons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Forget the Best, Who Was the Worst New Jersey D... (Jun '14)
|Wed
|Best phart
|3
|Bob Woods Named Minnesota Wild Head Coach
|Jun 26
|Named phart
|2
|New York Rangers 16-17 Report Cards: Marc Staal
|Jun 9
|HePhartsx
|2
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Jun '17
|Pens pharts
|5
|No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma...
|May '17
|MorePhartsc
|2
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May '17
|JustPhart
|4
|Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be...
|Apr '17
|Hoping phartz
|2
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC