Gus Kenworthy Strips Naked For ESPN's...

Gus Kenworthy Strips Naked For ESPN's Body Issue

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: On Top Magazine

The issue, which hits newstands on Friday, features 23 athletes in their birthday suits, including Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, San Jose Sharks players Brent Burns and Joe Thornton, Chicago Cubs infielder Javier Baez and tennis star Caroline Wozniacki. Kenworthy, who came out in a 2015 ESPN cover interview, shared photos from the upcoming issue with his fans on Instagram.

Start the conversation, or Read more at On Top Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NHL Hockey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ryan Spooner Files For Salary Arbitration With ... 5 hr FilesPhartse 2
News Forget the Best, Who Was the Worst New Jersey D... (Jun '14) Wed Best phart 3
News Bob Woods Named Minnesota Wild Head Coach Jun 26 Named phart 2
News New York Rangers 16-17 Report Cards: Marc Staal Jun 9 HePhartsx 2
News Nashville Predators (Apr '13) Jun '17 Pens pharts 5
News No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma... May '17 MorePhartsc 2
News Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a... May '17 JustPhart 4
See all NHL Hockey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NHL Hockey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Sudan
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,917 • Total comments across all topics: 282,306,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC