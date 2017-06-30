Gus Kenworthy Strips Naked For ESPN's Body Issue
The issue, which hits newstands on Friday, features 23 athletes in their birthday suits, including Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, San Jose Sharks players Brent Burns and Joe Thornton, Chicago Cubs infielder Javier Baez and tennis star Caroline Wozniacki. Kenworthy, who came out in a 2015 ESPN cover interview, shared photos from the upcoming issue with his fans on Instagram.
