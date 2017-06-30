Galchenyuk happy with three-year deal...

Galchenyuk happy with three-year deal, vows to help Canadiens win next season

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

The 23-year-old forward, who struggled with a knee injury last season after breaking out with 30 goals in 2015-16, said on a conference call Thursday that his main aim is to help the Canadiens go farther than their disappointing first-round playoff exit in April. Galchenyuk avoided arbitration by signing a three-year US$14.7 million contract on Wednesday, which carries a salary cap hit of $4.9 million per season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NHL Hockey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Forget the Best, Who Was the Worst New Jersey D... (Jun '14) Wed Best phart 3
News Bob Woods Named Minnesota Wild Head Coach Jun 26 Named phart 2
News New York Rangers 16-17 Report Cards: Marc Staal Jun 9 HePhartsx 2
News Nashville Predators (Apr '13) Jun '17 Pens pharts 5
News No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma... May '17 MorePhartsc 2
News Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a... May '17 JustPhart 4
News Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be... Apr '17 Hoping phartz 2
See all NHL Hockey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NHL Hockey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,923 • Total comments across all topics: 282,294,978

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC