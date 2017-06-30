Galchenyuk happy with three-year deal, vows to help Canadiens win next season
The 23-year-old forward, who struggled with a knee injury last season after breaking out with 30 goals in 2015-16, said on a conference call Thursday that his main aim is to help the Canadiens go farther than their disappointing first-round playoff exit in April. Galchenyuk avoided arbitration by signing a three-year US$14.7 million contract on Wednesday, which carries a salary cap hit of $4.9 million per season.
