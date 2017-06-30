Forward Zach Hyman signs four-year extension with Toronto Maple Leafs
Forward Zach Hyman signed a four-year contract extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday with an average annual value of US$2.25 million. Hyman will earn $2 million in 2017-18 and 2018-19, and then $2.5 million in 2019-20 and 2020-21.
