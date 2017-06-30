Forward Zach Hyman signs four-year ex...

Forward Zach Hyman signs four-year extension with Toronto Maple Leafs

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Forward Zach Hyman signed a four-year contract extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday with an average annual value of US$2.25 million. Hyman will earn $2 million in 2017-18 and 2018-19, and then $2.5 million in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NHL Hockey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Forget the Best, Who Was the Worst New Jersey D... (Jun '14) 19 hr Best phart 3
News Bob Woods Named Minnesota Wild Head Coach Jun 26 Named phart 2
News New York Rangers 16-17 Report Cards: Marc Staal Jun 9 HePhartsx 2
News Nashville Predators (Apr '13) Jun '17 Pens pharts 5
News No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma... May '17 MorePhartsc 2
News Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a... May '17 JustPhart 4
News Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be... Apr '17 Hoping phartz 2
See all NHL Hockey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NHL Hockey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,427 • Total comments across all topics: 282,282,557

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC