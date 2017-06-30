Flames GM Brad Treliving keeps up torrid pace re-signing Michael Stone
General manager Brad Treliving didn't wait until the start of unrestricted free agency to fill the Calgary Flames' needs. The most aggressive GM in the NHL in recent days kept up his torrid transaction pace Friday by re-signing defenceman Michael Stone to a three-year contract extension worth $10.5 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bob Woods Named Minnesota Wild Head Coach
|Jun 26
|Named phart
|2
|New York Rangers 16-17 Report Cards: Marc Staal
|Jun 9
|HePhartsx
|2
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Jun 1
|Pens pharts
|5
|No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma...
|May '17
|MorePhartsc
|2
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May '17
|JustPhart
|4
|Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be...
|Apr '17
|Hoping phartz
|2
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Are Phartse
|9
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC