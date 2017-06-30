Ducks lock up Cam Fowler for eight ye...

Ducks lock up Cam Fowler for eight years, sign goalie Ryan Miller

9 hrs ago

Cam Fowler put those annual trade rumors to rest with an All-Star season for the Ducks and now the defenseman can be cemented as a long-term foundation piece with the franchise. The Ducks never hid the fact they saw Fowler as a fixture for the present and the future and they backed that up Saturday by signing him to an eight-year contract extension worth $52 million.

Chicago, IL

