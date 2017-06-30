Dotchin signed while Lightning's Tyle...

Dotchin signed while Lightning's Tyler Johnson, Ondrej Palat file for salary arbitration

As expected, the Lightning re-signed defenseman Jake Dotchin on Wednesday to a bargain, two-year deal worth $812,500 annually. The more challenging next step for Tampa Bay is coming to terms with its big-name restricted free agents, Tyler Johnson and Ondrej Palat.

