Connor McDavid's $100 million extension changes the NHL's contract landscape
Next season, Connor McDavid will be the NHL 's highest paid player when his newly announced eight year, $100 million extension kicks in. Amazingly, it seemed that the originally reported AAV of $13.25M per season was "too high" for McDavid's liking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sports Media 101.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Forget the Best, Who Was the Worst New Jersey D... (Jun '14)
|16 hr
|Best phart
|3
|Bob Woods Named Minnesota Wild Head Coach
|Jun 26
|Named phart
|2
|New York Rangers 16-17 Report Cards: Marc Staal
|Jun 9
|HePhartsx
|2
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Jun '17
|Pens pharts
|5
|No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma...
|May '17
|MorePhartsc
|2
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May '17
|JustPhart
|4
|Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be...
|Apr '17
|Hoping phartz
|2
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC