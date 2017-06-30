Canadiens name former defenceman Bouillon player development coach
Former defenceman Francis Bouillon was named player development coach in a reorganization of the Montreal Canadiens' development department announced Wednesday. Bouillon played for the Canadiens from 1999 to 2009 and again from 2012 to 2014 after a three-year stint in Nashville.
