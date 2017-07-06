Backup goalie Grubauer, Capitals agre...

Backup goalie Grubauer, Capitals agree to $1.5M, 1-year deal

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Backup goalie Grubauer, Capitals agree to $1.5M, 1-year deal Backup goaltender Philipp Grubauer has agreed to a $1.5 million, one-year contract with the Washington Capitals Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2uOjRpB ARLINGTON, Va. - Backup goaltender Philipp Grubauer has agreed to a $1.5 million, one-year contract with the Washington Capitals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NHL Hockey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Forget the Best, Who Was the Worst New Jersey D... (Jun '14) 22 hr Best phart 3
News Bob Woods Named Minnesota Wild Head Coach Jun 26 Named phart 2
News New York Rangers 16-17 Report Cards: Marc Staal Jun 9 HePhartsx 2
News Nashville Predators (Apr '13) Jun '17 Pens pharts 5
News No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma... May '17 MorePhartsc 2
News Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a... May '17 JustPhart 4
News Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be... Apr '17 Hoping phartz 2
See all NHL Hockey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NHL Hockey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,703 • Total comments across all topics: 282,285,357

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC