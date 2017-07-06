Backup goalie Grubauer, Capitals agree to $1.5M, 1-year deal Backup goaltender Philipp Grubauer has agreed to a $1.5 million, one-year contract with the Washington Capitals Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2uOjRpB ARLINGTON, Va. - Backup goaltender Philipp Grubauer has agreed to a $1.5 million, one-year contract with the Washington Capitals.

