Your take on Shane Doan: Bad move, Arizona Coyotes
Your take on Shane Doan: Bad move, Arizona Coyotes Check out some reaction to the Coyotes' decision to part ways with Shane Doan. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2sLVUT7 When news broke on the Coyotes' decision to part ways with captain Shane Doan on Monday, the social media reaction to the move was instantaneous and almost unanimous: Why cut the franchise's most valuable commodity in the community now? Doan, who had been with the Coyotes since they moved to Arizona from Winnipeg in 1996, became a fan favorite during his time in Arizona.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York Rangers 16-17 Report Cards: Marc Staal
|Jun 9
|HePhartsx
|2
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Jun 1
|Pens pharts
|5
|No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma...
|May 23
|MorePhartsc
|2
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May '17
|JustPhart
|4
|Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be...
|Apr '17
|Hoping phartz
|2
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Are Phartse
|9
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr '17
|Name phart
|4
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC