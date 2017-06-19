Your take on Shane Doan: Bad move, Ar...

Your take on Shane Doan: Bad move, Arizona Coyotes

Your take on Shane Doan: Bad move, Arizona Coyotes Check out some reaction to the Coyotes' decision to part ways with Shane Doan. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2sLVUT7 When news broke on the Coyotes' decision to part ways with captain Shane Doan on Monday, the social media reaction to the move was instantaneous and almost unanimous: Why cut the franchise's most valuable commodity in the community now? Doan, who had been with the Coyotes since they moved to Arizona from Winnipeg in 1996, became a fan favorite during his time in Arizona.

