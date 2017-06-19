With Dumba leading exposed list, Wild...

With Dumba leading exposed list, Wild have a lot to lose

Read more: NewsOK.com

There were many years in Minnesota Wild history when assembling a list of their top 10 players would have been a breeze. The downside to the roster depth the Wild have built has arrived this week in the form of the NHL expansion draft, which will rob them of a valuable player on Wednesday night when the Vegas Golden Knights construct their inaugural team with one player from each of the other 30 clubs.

