Wild to open preseason against Jets at Winnipeg

Read more: Powhatan Today

The Minnesota Wild will play three preseason games at Xcel Energy Center, including home-and-home series against Central Division rivals Colorado, Dallas and Winnipeg. The Wild announced a seven-game preseason schedule on Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

