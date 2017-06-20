Wild lose center Haula, trade prospect Tuch to Vegas
The Minnesota Wild have traded prospect Alex Tuch to Vegas, as compensation for the Golden Knights agreeing to pick center Erik Haula instead of another player in the expansion draft. Haula had a career-high 15 goals in 72 games this season.
