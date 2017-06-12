Wild expose Dumba, Scandella, Haula, ...

Wild expose Dumba, Scandella, Haula, Staal for Vegas draft

The Minnesota Wild have exposed defensemen Matt Dumba and Marco Scandella and forwards Erik Haula and Eric Staal for the NHL expansion draft. The league announced Sunday protected players from the 30 existing teams for the Vegas Golden Knights, who join the NHL this season.

