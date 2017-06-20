Who runs the 31 NHL teams and where did they come from?
You might not know the names of all 31 General Managers, but even if you don't, many are familiar. When you look at the list of them, you'll note that a lot of these men played hockey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pension Plan Puppets.
Comments
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York Rangers 16-17 Report Cards: Marc Staal
|Fri
|HePhartsx
|2
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Jun 1
|Pens pharts
|5
|No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma...
|May 23
|MorePhartsc
|2
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May 16
|JustPhart
|4
|Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be...
|Apr '17
|Hoping phartz
|2
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Are Phartse
|9
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr '17
|Name phart
|4
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC