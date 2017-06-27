What do B's have from Seguin deal? Nothing
It seems like something you'd see from a child collecting sports trading cards: a swap so lopsided it borders on cruel. But in the world of pro sports, where every move is scrutinized dozens of times before execution, such unfair dealings shouldn't happen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bob Woods Named Minnesota Wild Head Coach
|Jun 26
|Named phart
|2
|New York Rangers 16-17 Report Cards: Marc Staal
|Jun 9
|HePhartsx
|2
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Jun 1
|Pens pharts
|5
|No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma...
|May '17
|MorePhartsc
|2
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May '17
|JustPhart
|4
|Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be...
|Apr '17
|Hoping phartz
|2
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Are Phartse
|9
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC