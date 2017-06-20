Waive Goodbye: NHL Expansion Draft Dates and Deadlines
The NHL expansion draft will be a made-for-TV even on Wednesday, June 21. But as you'd imagine, there will be a lot of paperwork to be filed and deadlines to be met before the initial Las Vegas Golden Knights roster is announced. Monday, June 12: Deadline at 5 p.m. ET for teams to request players waive "no move" clauses .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lighthouse Hockey.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|15 hr
|Pens pharts
|5
|No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma...
|May 23
|MorePhartsc
|2
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May 16
|JustPhart
|4
|Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be...
|Apr '17
|Hoping phartz
|2
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Are Phartse
|9
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr '17
|Name phart
|4
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar '17
|ManPhartx
|3
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC