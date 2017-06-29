Veteran forward Kris Versteeg signs o...

Veteran forward Kris Versteeg signs one-year deal with Calgary Flames

Veteran forward Kris Versteeg and the Calgary Flames agreed to a one-year contract on Thursday worth US$1.75 million. Versteeg spent last season with the Flames after signing with the team as a free agency in October of 2016.

Chicago, IL

