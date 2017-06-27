Tyson Jost, Cale Makar headed to NCAA
Avalanche first-round draft pick Cale Makar is beginning a similar path taken by the team's 2016 first-round pick, Tyson Jost. And because the development model worked out for Jost - a center who signed with the Avs after one season at North Dakota - the team is optimistic it will also work for Makar, a University of Massachusetts-bound defenseman.
