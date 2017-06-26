Travis Hamonic, Mikes Smith ready to face the heat as Calgary Flames
Flames general manager Brad Treliving introduced defenceman Travis Hamonic and goalie Mike Smith at a news conference after acquiring the two men in trades in the span of a week. Hamonic, 26, came with a gaudy price tag that included next year's first- and second-round draft picks going to the New York Islanders.
