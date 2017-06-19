Thornton, Marleau a " franchise great...

Thornton, Marleau a " franchise greats a " could return

Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

The two cornerstones of the Sharks franchise will get a chance to interview with other teams for the first time in their careers between now and July 1, the day they're slated to become unrestricted free agents. In his 12 years with the Sharks, Thornton has signed three contract extensions with the team , all three-year deals, without testing the free-agent market.

Chicago, IL

