The Latest: Luke Bryan rooftop gig set to kick off Game 6
Country music star Luke Bryan says he would've rearranged everything for the opportunity to kick off NBC's broadcast of Game 6 in the Stanley Cup Final. Bryan also will be singing a four-song set that will be shown inside Nashville's Bridgestone Arena and at three outdoor watch parties Sunday night.
