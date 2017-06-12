The Latest: 650,000 celebrate at Penguins Stanley Cup parade

Sidney Crosby raises the Stanley Cup on the Boulevard of the Allies in Pittsburgh, in front of a parking garage packed with jubilant fans, on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, during the Pittsburgh Penguins' victory parade and rally. less Sidney Crosby raises the Stanley Cup on the Boulevard of the Allies in Pittsburgh, in front of a parking garage packed with jubilant fans, on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, during the Pittsburgh Penguins' victory ... more Pittsburgh Penguins fans wait for the start of the Penguins' NHL hockey Stanley Cup victory parade in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 14, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.