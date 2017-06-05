Swedish sleeper Viktor Arvidsson rising for Preds in Stanley Cup final
Viktor Arvidsson was just hoping to make the Nashville Predators roster at last fall's training camp. He not only earned a spot on the team, he became one of only 26 players in the NHL to score 30 goals in the regular season.
