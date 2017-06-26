Stars acquire defenceman Marc Methot in a trade with Vegas
Dallas sent goaltending prospect Dylan Ferguson and a 2020 second-round pick to Vegas. The teams announced the deal Monday, less than a week since the Golden Knights took Methot in the expansion draft from the Ottawa Senators.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Comments
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bob Woods Named Minnesota Wild Head Coach
|Mon
|Named phart
|2
|New York Rangers 16-17 Report Cards: Marc Staal
|Jun 9
|HePhartsx
|2
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Jun 1
|Pens pharts
|5
|No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma...
|May '17
|MorePhartsc
|2
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May '17
|JustPhart
|4
|Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be...
|Apr '17
|Hoping phartz
|2
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Are Phartse
|9
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC