St. Louis hires Berube, 2 others, to complete Yeo's staff
Former NHL winger Craig Berube has been hired as an associate coach in St. Louis along with two others, completing the staff under coach Mike Yeo. Berube, who played for five teams during his 17-year NHL career, spent last season as the head coach of the American Hockey League's Chicago Wolves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York Rangers 16-17 Report Cards: Marc Staal
|Jun 9
|HePhartsx
|2
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Jun 1
|Pens pharts
|5
|No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma...
|May 23
|MorePhartsc
|2
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May '17
|JustPhart
|4
|Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be...
|Apr '17
|Hoping phartz
|2
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Are Phartse
|9
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr '17
|Name phart
|4
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC