Sharks to expose key veterans in expansion draft

The San Jose Sharks' Joel Ward skates during a break in the action against the St. Louis Blues in the third period March 16 at SAP Center in San Jose. SAN JOSE >> The San Jose Sharks released their protection list for Wednesday's NHL Expansion Draft on Sunday morning, exposing forwards Mikkel Boedker and Joel Ward, defensemen Paul Martin, David Schlemko, Brenden Dillon and Dylan DeMelo, along with goalie Aaron Dell.

