Senators star captain Erik Karlsson out 4 months after foot surgery

15 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Senators star captain Erik Karlsson out 4 months after foot surgery Karlsson has surgery to repair torn tendons in his left foot on Wednesday. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tnKpgV OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators are hopeful that star defenseman Erik Karlsson will be ready for the start of next season following surgery on his left foot Wednesday.

