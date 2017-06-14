Senators star captain Erik Karlsson out 4 months after foot surgery Karlsson has surgery to repair torn tendons in his left foot on Wednesday. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tnKpgV OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators are hopeful that star defenseman Erik Karlsson will be ready for the start of next season following surgery on his left foot Wednesday.

