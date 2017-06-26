Senators sign forward Pyatt to 2-year extension worth $2.2 million
The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Tom Pyatt to a two-year, one-way contract extension worth US$2.2 million. The Thunder Bay, Ont., native scored nine goals and added 14 assists in 82 games with the Senators last season, while adding two goals in 14 playoff games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bob Woods Named Minnesota Wild Head Coach
|13 hr
|Named phart
|2
|New York Rangers 16-17 Report Cards: Marc Staal
|Jun 9
|HePhartsx
|2
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Jun 1
|Pens pharts
|5
|No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma...
|May '17
|MorePhartsc
|2
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May '17
|JustPhart
|4
|Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be...
|Apr '17
|Hoping phartz
|2
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Are Phartse
|9
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC