Selanne, Kariya headline Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2017

FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2016, file photo, former Winnipeg Jets player Teemu Selanne waves to the crowd at Investors Group Field prior to the NHL Heritage Classic Alumni hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitob... . FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2011, file photo, Anaheim Ducks right wing Teemu Selanne, of Finland, takes a shot against the Dallas Stars in the second period of a NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.