Sabres re-sign goalie Ullmark to 2-year contract extension
Ullmark completed the final year of his rookie contract and was eligible to become a restricted free agent next month. Though spending much of the past two seasons being groomed in the minors, Ullmark has an 8-11-2 record in 21 NHL career games.
