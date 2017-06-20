Sabres re-sign goalie Ullmark to 2-ye...

Sabres re-sign goalie Ullmark to 2-year contract extension

Ullmark completed the final year of his rookie contract and was eligible to become a restricted free agent next month. Though spending much of the past two seasons being groomed in the minors, Ullmark has an 8-11-2 record in 21 NHL career games.

Chicago, IL

