Sabres hire Sexton, Greeley as assistant general managers
The Buffalo Sabres and general manager Jason Botterill have made two additions to the front office staff with the hiring of Randy Sexton and Steve Greeley as assistant general managers. It has been reported for some time that Sexton would join Botterill as an assistant general manager and leave the Pittsburgh Penguins organization.
