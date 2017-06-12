Sabres GM: Kyle Okposo on track for s...

Sabres GM: Kyle Okposo on track for start of training camp

14 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo is on track to report for the start of training camp in September in recovering from an undisclosed illness that placed his future in question two months ago. General manager Jason Botterill provided the update Thursday, saying Okposo looks great.

