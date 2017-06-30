Sabres acquire Pominville, Scandella in trade with Wild

In this April 24, 2015, file photo, Minnesota Wild's Jason Pominville, left, congratulates teammate Marco Scandella after he scored during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the St. Louis Blues, in St. Louis. Former Sabres captain Jason Pominville is returning to Buffalo after being acquired along with defenseman Marco Scandella in a four-player trade with the Minnesota Wild, Friday, June 30, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.