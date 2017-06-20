Russia becomes a reliable pipeline fo...

Russia becomes a reliable pipeline for ready-made NHL talent

Read more: Seattle Times

Down the street from where Detroit's Russian Five took the NHL by storm in the 1990s, defenseman Nikita Zaitsev sat down for dinner with his agent and explained that his pain of being passed over in the draft three times was gone. Just four months into his rookie year with Toronto, Zaitsev realized not being drafted was the best thing to happen to him.

