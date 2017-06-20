Russia becomes a reliable pipeline for ready-made NHL talent
Down the street from where Detroit's Russian Five took the NHL by storm in the 1990s, defenseman Nikita Zaitsev sat down for dinner with his agent and explained that his pain of being passed over in the draft three times was gone. Just four months into his rookie year with Toronto, Zaitsev realized not being drafted was the best thing to happen to him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Jun 1
|Pens pharts
|5
|No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma...
|May 23
|MorePhartsc
|2
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May 16
|JustPhart
|4
|Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be...
|Apr '17
|Hoping phartz
|2
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Are Phartse
|9
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr '17
|Name phart
|4
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar '17
|ManPhartx
|3
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC