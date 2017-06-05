Preds defenseman Ryan Ellis skates be...

Preds defenseman Ryan Ellis skates before Game 6

13 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis' status for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against Pittsburgh remains in question after he tested himself by skating alone. But Ellis, who played less than 11 minutes of Thursday night's 6-0 loss to Pittsburgh , did not join his teammates Sunday morning in an optional skate.

