Penguins to stick with goalie Matt Murray for Game 5
"I know that Matt's excited to play tonight and he certainly has had success here at home and we're hoping that we have our best game in front of him," Sullivan said. Murray allowed eight goals on 58 shots in dropping Games 3 and 4 to the Predators in Nashville.
