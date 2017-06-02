Pittsburgh Penguins rookie Jake Guentzel has proven this postseason to his dad, and everyone in the hockey world, that he can rip a shot into the net and score in a variety of other ways. Penguins rookie Jake Guentzel has become an NHL playoffs big shot Pittsburgh Penguins rookie Jake Guentzel has proven this postseason to his dad, and everyone in the hockey world, that he can rip a shot into the net and score in a variety of other ways.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.