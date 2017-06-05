Penguins remain upbeat
The goals that came so easily to the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first two games of the Stanley Cup finals, the ones that arrived in bunches and seemed to signal an emphatic end to Pekka Rinne's spectacular playoff run, have disappeared. Across six periods in Nashville, the NHL's highest-scoring team beat Rinne just twice as the Predators rallied to tie the series.
