Penguins one win away from title

11 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Chronicle

Ron Hainsey avoiding a big hit and carrying the puck from end to end isn't what the Pittsburgh Penguins ask of him or any other defenseman not named Kris Letang. Out long term after neck surgery, Letang isn't a part of this run, but a key adjustment by Hainsey and the other defensemen in the Stanley Cup Final against the Nashville Predators is a major reason why Pittsburgh is one victory away from a second consecutive championship.

Chicago, IL

