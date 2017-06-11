Penguins beat Predators to become bac...

Penguins beat Predators to become back-to-back Stanley Cup champions

Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

Patric Hornqvist scored with 1:35 left and Matt Murray made 27 saves for his second straight shutout as the Penguins became the first team in nearly two decades to repeat as champion with a 2-0 win over the Nashville Predators in Game 6 on Sunday night. The Penguins won their fifth title -- all of which have been clinched on the road -- to tie the Wayne Gretzky-Mark Messier-era Edmonton Oilers for sixth on the all-time list.

Chicago, IL

