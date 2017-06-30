Panthers' Jokinen and Devils' Cammalleri among buyouts
Among the players placed on unconditional waivers for buyout purposes were New Jersey Devils forwards Michael Cammalleri and Devante Smith-Pelly, Florida Panthers forward Jussi Jokinen, Boston Bruins forward Jimmy Hayes, Winnipeg Jets defenseman Mark Stuart and Calgary Flames forward Lance Bouma and defenseman Ryan Murphy. The Devils are clearing almost $4.5 million in cap space by buying out the final two years and $10 million of Cammalleri's deal and final season at $1.3 million of Smith-Pelly's.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bob Woods Named Minnesota Wild Head Coach
|Jun 26
|Named phart
|2
|New York Rangers 16-17 Report Cards: Marc Staal
|Jun 9
|HePhartsx
|2
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Jun 1
|Pens pharts
|5
|No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma...
|May '17
|MorePhartsc
|2
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May '17
|JustPhart
|4
|Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be...
|Apr '17
|Hoping phartz
|2
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Are Phartse
|9
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC