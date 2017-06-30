Panthers' Jokinen and Devils' Cammall...

Panthers' Jokinen and Devils' Cammalleri among buyouts

Among the players placed on unconditional waivers for buyout purposes were New Jersey Devils forwards Michael Cammalleri and Devante Smith-Pelly, Florida Panthers forward Jussi Jokinen, Boston Bruins forward Jimmy Hayes, Winnipeg Jets defenseman Mark Stuart and Calgary Flames forward Lance Bouma and defenseman Ryan Murphy. The Devils are clearing almost $4.5 million in cap space by buying out the final two years and $10 million of Cammalleri's deal and final season at $1.3 million of Smith-Pelly's.

