Panthers' Jokinen and Devils' Cammalleri among buyouts

Among the players placed on unconditional waivers for buyout purposes were New Jersey Devils forwards Michael Cammalleri and Devante Smith-Pelly, Florida Panthers forward Jussi Jokinen, Boston Bruins forward Jimmy Hayes, Winnipeg Jets defenseman Mark Stuart and Calgary Flames forward Lance Bouma and defenseman Ryan Murphy. The Devils are clearing almost $4.5 million in cap space by buying out the final two years and $10 million of Cammalleri's deal and final season at $1.3 million of Smith-Pelly's.

